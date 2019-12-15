|
|
Will Perry of Westlake Village passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 90, leaving behind his beloved wife Anne (formally Gardner) and four children (Mark Perry, Jill Rabideau, Hugh Perry and Gail Johnston), sister Dora Jane Devorak, eight grandchildren and two stepchildren (Steven Gardner and Valerie Talangbayan). Will was a veteran and served the Armed Forces of the United States (Army) from 1954 to 1956. Will was a physicist with two careers: advanced weapons development and environmental protection. He was noted for his work on the army's anti-ballistic missile (ABM) program, where he specialized in threat analysis and cost-effectiveness. As the national authority on the vulnerability of the ICBM and its penetration aids, he was selected to serve on two special task forces convened by the DOD to pursue how best to counter the threat: one for the Secretary of the Army to determine the feasibility of a terminal ABM defense system (SPRINT X) and the other for the Secretary of Defense to devise a U.S. ICBM system that could survive a Soviet first strike (STRAT X). When the laser was developed, he immediately recognized its value for directing missiles to the target and initiated a research program to pursue the concept. After 20 years in weapons development, he began a second career in environmental protection. As vice president of a consulting firm in Washington, DC, he headed up a staff of 120 scientists and engineers performing various studies on environmental health, hazardous waste and air pollution for EPA, OSHA and NIH. He directed the technical support for the Tosca Interagency Testing Committee, which had the job of identifying pollutants and industrial chemicals that appeared to be harmful, then specifying what testing was needed. With the aim of eventually retiring in California, he set up an office in Westlake Village to finish out his career. Will was an avid tennis player, sailor and hiker. His greatest joy the last few years of his life centered around his very talented and extremely bright grandchildren (Tucker Perry, Bryce Rabideau, Luke Johnston, Alicia (Ali) Rabideau, Shelby Johnston, Sara Perry, Hunter Perry and Joshua Perry). He will be greatly missed and remembered always. Cremation services were provided by the Neptune Society, and a commemoration gathering will be held at the Perry home on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019