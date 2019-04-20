December 18, 1929 - April 16, 2019 On April 16, 2019, William Pace, 89, passed into everlasting life surrounded by his loving family. Will was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and also spent part of his childhood living in Catalina and Westwood, California. A graduate of Loyola University of Maryland, Will relocated permanently to Los Angeles with his beautiful bride of 65 years, Elaine. There they built a happy life together, raising three children Bill (Colleen), Karen and Laura (Mike Call). Will worked in management for the US Postal Service for over 4 decades and believed in hard work, dedication and the love of family. He enjoyed watching and discussing sports, particularly when they involved the talents of his beloved grandchildren. Will was the proud grandparent to nine grandchildren: Heather (Joe Kudlack), Michael, Bobby, Daniel, Jennifer, Joseph, Julia and Vince and Brett Call, and two great-grandchildren Makayla and Cameron Kudlack. Will loved nothing more than the company and cuisine of the love of his life Elaine and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 13360 Valleyheart Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA. Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary