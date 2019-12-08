|
July 30, 1931 - November 5, 2019 William "Bill" R. Wintersole had a successful and extensive career as a producer, actor and director. Viewers are sure to have spotted him on stage, TV and movies as his career spanned over six decades. The popular, talented and charismatic American entertainer passed peacefully in his home at the age of 88 from complications of cancer. Drafted into the Army upon arrival to California 1953, he was stationed at Fort Ord then transferred to Korea. Assigned as the director of 10 radio stations in Korea, he became the first enlisted man to be assigned as Network Program Director. Ranked Army Sargent 3rd class, he was the head of the Production Department at AFKN HQ at station KILROY in Taegu, Korea and produced a show called "Mail from Home", broadcasting letters from home to troops to boost morale of soldiers. He hosted a midnight-2am Jazz radio program called "Nite Train" as well. During The Golden Age of Radio, he was the voice of Matthew Slade: Private Investigator, a featured, half-hour mystery presentation by the Pacifica Foundation of North Hollywood. He produced radio shows on LA's most popular stations: KPFK, KPOL, KNXT. In addition, Bill voiced-over many commercials and was the TV spokesman for Veterans Life Insurance. He also worked at KTLA & KNBC. In 1955, he earned an MA in Theatre Arts from UCLA, specializing in Television, where he received many Best Actor Awards including the following: 1953 as Oedipus Rex, UCLA- 1958 Cyrano de Bergerac (in which he received critical acclaim, a standing ovation and a huge nod from the Director- he noted this as a major highlight in his life) and USC -1964 Taming of the Shrew. Donald Freed, Director of the LA Art Theater, once introduced him at a seminar on Shakespeare, as "Mr. Wintersole -- 1964's answer to the Renaissance Man". He LOVED Shakespeare. Wintersole built a lengthy resume over the course of his career as a theater actor, director and producer. As an educator and a member of two institutions of higher learning, he taught Drama and English at Los Angeles City College and the University of Southern California where he trained, coached and led many in his craft. Wintersole's earliest acting credit dates to the '63 film The Ugly American starring Marlon Brando and '64 TV series, "The Outer Limits". He appeared in several feature films, including Seconds with Rock Hudson, Moonfire, Leadbelly, and Valley of the Dolls with Patty Duke & Sharon Tate. His TV movies were: And the Band Played On, The Day the Bubble Burst, Strange Voices, Kate's Secret and Son-Rise: A Miracle of Love. The prolific actor also appeared in notable stage works, including Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, Eugene Ionesco's Rhinoceros, Georg Bchner's Woyzeck, and Eric Bentley's Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? He also did street theatre in Los Angeles, notably the most nerve-wracking of all experiences on stage, fielding whatever came his way and working that into the "script". During the 60's & 70's, he was a popular character actor on many iconic TV series, including: Mission: Impossible, I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Star Trek: The Original Series (1966), Simon and Simon, Emergency!, The Mod Squad, Police Story, The Partridge Family, The Bill Cosby Show, Here Comes the Brides, The Wild Wild West, The Streets of San Francisco, The Waltons, The Fugitive and Columbo. He also appeared in the popular Westerns: The Invaders, Rawhide, Gunsmoke, The Witness and Bonanza. Trekkies will recognize him as "Abrom" in the Star Trek episode "Patterns of Force." From 1986 - 2011, Mr. Wintersole was most well-known as Mitchell Sherman, Genoa City's most prominent attorney on the daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless and in the 80's, during the Luke and Laura years, he played Ted Ballantine on General Hospital. Wintersole was an active member of the Screen Actors Guild since 1956, attended screenings religiously at the Academy in Beverly Hills and actively voted for Foreign Films and the Oscars. To remind himself of "making it" in New York, he kept his membership active with the Actors Equity Association. A thespian at heart, a captivating story teller, a walking encyclopedia, Bill was knowledgeable on most every topic, religion or animal. He completed crossword puzzles daily to keep his mind active. His sense of humor was sharp, witty and really, really funny. His life partner of over 40 years, Marlene Silverstein, perfectly described him in a letter she wrote to him in August 1979. "Sensual, alive, talented, CREATIVE, human, intelligent, loving, dedicated, concentrated, aware, understanding, open, free, strong, unselfish The artist of yourself, the creator of your universe a giver of light and strength and love." William R. Wintersole is survived by two daughters: Tiffany Harmon of Santa Cruz, CA and Kathryn Ramsey of Cincinnati, OH. He had three granddaughters: Kristy, Amy and Jill, and one great grand daughter, Abigail. He is also survived by his colleagues and fans around the world. So Dad THIS is why we all love you- we will follow your mantras: "Do everything with love" and "Do the right thing". Rest in Protection PapaBear. Watch over us as you are now our Angel. A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Hollywood, CA. We welcome family, friends and colleagues to send an email for information on memorial or to send condolences. Email simba90029@hotmail.com.
Published in Los Angeles Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019