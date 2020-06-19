William Stanilka

July 2, 1945 - May 25, 2020 William "Willie" Paul Stanilka passed away on Memorial Day in his home in Chatsworth, CA. Willie was born on July 2, 1945 in Long Island, NY. He joined the Army after high school and served in the Vietnam War. Willie deployed to the Republic of Vietnam as a member of the 3rd Army, 18th Engineer Brigade. After landing in Vietnam, Willie was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division (The Tropic Lightning). During his time in Vietnam, Willie was part of numerous engagements and received multiple awards and decorations. After his enlistment, Willie was honorably discharged and lived on to be a proud veteran. He graduated from CSUN, went on to teach history, and then started his career at General Motors. Willie was a loving and devoted son, husband, grandpa, Papa, brother, and friend. He was a member of the VFW Post 2805. He enjoyed going to the racetrack, gambling in Laughlin, and spending time with his family. He was a lover of music, books, and good movies. He will be greatly missed. Willie is preceded in death by the love of his life, Louise (Nana), his parents, and two of his children, Darren and Chad. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.





