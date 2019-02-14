Ada Cupp, age 90, of LaFollette, died Saturday, Feb. 9.
She was preceded in death by husband, Albert Cupp; son, Ralph Cupp; and brothers, Mack, Hugh Hodge, Lee, John, Ralph and Tom Edwards.
She is survived by daughter, Wilma Jean Evans.
A private interment was held at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 14, 2019