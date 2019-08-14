Aileen (Goins) Lynch, age 91, died on Monday, August 12.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ulis Everette Lynch; father and mother, Whit and Mary Ann (Miller) Goins.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Edwards and Gail Russell.
Family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services following at 7 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Kevin Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette are in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 15, 2019
