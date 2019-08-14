Albert Chadwell, age 71, passed away Monday, August 12. He was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church. Albert enjoyed watching movies, especially westerns, and watching birds. He also loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Michelle Holloway; parents, Thomas Chadwell and Johnnie (Spitzer) Petitt and stepfather Carl Petitt; brothers, Freeman, Leonard, Glenn, and Thomas Chadwell; son-in-law, Glenn Luna.
He is survived by his son, Brian Chadwell and wife Tonya; daughters, Sondra Luna, Jennifer Banks and husband Frankie, all of Jacksboro; brothers, Paul Chadwell and wife Pauletta of Knoxville, Ralph Chadwell and wife Joy of North Carolina, Gary Chadwell and wife Lavada of LaFollette; sister, Freda Hendon and husband Bill of Alabama; stepbrother, Russell Petitt and wife Chris of LaFollette; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of several nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug.14 and funeral service followed in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating. Friends and family will meet 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15th at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
August 15, 2019
