Albert Eugene Randolph, age 76, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, formerly of Jellico, died Thursday, May 2. at the Henry Ford Macomb, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Randolph and Ethel (Sawyer) Randolph; wife, Doris (Siler) Randolph.
He is survived by his daughters, Jeanette Lentz and Crystal Randolph, both of Coldwater, Michigan; son, Albert Randolph, Jr., of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, May 7. At the Worley Cemetery in the Red Hill Community of Whitley County, Kentucky. Burial followed graveside service.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019