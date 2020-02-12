Albert Lee Cooper, age 69, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Feb. 10. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Geneva Cox Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Cooper; daughter, Amanda Brown; and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Dennis King officiating.
Family and friends will meet 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 13, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 13, 2020