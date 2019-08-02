Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Scott Lawson. View Sign Service Information Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel 1421 N. Broadway Knoxville , TN 37917 (865)-523-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Staff Sergeant Alexander Scott Lawson, U.S. Army, age 32 of Chattanooga, TN, passed away on Wednesday March 13. He was a member of Jacksboro United Methodist Church.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Army after serving up to five tours of duty including Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve. He was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Medal Unit Award (5th Award), Meritorious Unit Commendation (2nd Award), Valorous Unit Award, Component Achievement Medal (2nd Award), National Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award), Armed Forced Reserve Medal, 10 Year Device Bronze Hourglass, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, NATO Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge.

The world lost a beautiful man, son, brother, and grandson who believed in freedom and had a passion for the outdoors, the beach, and paintball. He was a dedicated leader who gave all to his country.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gloria Jane Thomas; paternal grandmother, Frankie Lawson; grandparents, Lee and Joan Asbury.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mannetta and Monte Tucker; father and step-mother, Ron and Elizabeth Lawson; brother and sister-in-law, Matthew Thomas Lawson and Crystal Lawson; paternal grandfather, Earl Lawson; maternal grandfather, Gorton Thomas; and a host of other family and friends. The family received friends March 18, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL followed by a Celebration of Life.

A Military Honor Service was held March 19, at TENNESSEE VETERANS CEMETERY on Lyons View Pike with full military honors presented by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard.

