Alice Faye Evans, age 80, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26. She was a member of High Street Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Deles and Bertha Byrge; brother, Ray Byrge; sisters, Geraldine Wells, Vivian St. John, Sue McQuinn.
She is survived by her husband, Arvil Evans; daughter, Myra Denise Wheat; son, Timothy Kevin and Amanda Sharp; grandchildren, Joshua Wheat, Sydney and Jeremiah Vibbert, Noah Sharp and Samuel Sharp; brother, Larry and Susan Byrge; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Sept. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service followed with the Rev. James Adkins officiating. Interment was held in Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 3, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 8, 2019