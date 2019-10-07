Alice Faye Evans

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Faye Evans.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alice Faye Evans, age 80, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26. She was a member of High Street Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Deles and Bertha Byrge; brother, Ray Byrge; sisters, Geraldine Wells, Vivian St. John, Sue McQuinn.
She is survived by her husband, Arvil Evans; daughter, Myra Denise Wheat; son, Timothy Kevin and Amanda Sharp; grandchildren, Joshua Wheat, Sydney and Jeremiah Vibbert, Noah Sharp and Samuel Sharp; brother, Larry and Susan Byrge; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Sept. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service followed with the Rev. James Adkins officiating. Interment was held in Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 3, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.