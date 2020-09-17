1/
Alice Faye Walden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Faye Walden, age 71, formerly of LaFollette, died at her home on Sept. 9. She was born on Feb. 28, 1949. She was a very loving mother, who enjoyed dancing, singing and taking care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Lovett and Chole Lawson.
She is survived by her son, William R. Walden; daughter, Amy J. Walden, both of Jacksboro.
The family received friends for Alice on Sunday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Ron Williams officiating. The family met on Monday, Sept. 14, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for an interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved