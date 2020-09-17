Alice Faye Walden, age 71, formerly of LaFollette, died at her home on Sept. 9. She was born on Feb. 28, 1949. She was a very loving mother, who enjoyed dancing, singing and taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Lovett and Chole Lawson.

She is survived by her son, William R. Walden; daughter, Amy J. Walden, both of Jacksboro.

The family received friends for Alice on Sunday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Ron Williams officiating. The family met on Monday, Sept. 14, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to Powell Valley Cemetery for an interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

