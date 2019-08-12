Alice Joyce Ward age 73 of Newcomb, passed away Thursday, April 18, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born October 06, 1945 in Wooldridge, Tennessee.
Joyce was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Joyce Ruth Ward; parents, Lee and Susie Hays Daugherty.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Ward; son David Ward and wife Betty; grandchild,
David Ward, great grandchildren, David and Toby; brother, Clarence Daugherty; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Monday, April 22, with funeral services following at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Ayers and the Rev. Jim Roland officiating.
Interment was held Tuesday, April 23, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community)
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 13, 2019