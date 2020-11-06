1/
Alice "A.V." Violet
Alice (A.V.) Violet, age 89, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Violet; parents, Alex and Alice Sweat Wilson.
She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family and friends met Friday at Powell Valley Cemetery for Graveside Services and Interment with the Rev. James Leach and the Rev. Acie Jones officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
