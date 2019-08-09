Alisha Rebecca (McCarty) Green, age 33, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, June 14.
She attended church at The Harbor.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Amber Elizabeth McCarty; grandparents, Carol McCarty, Lewis Ivey, Mable Collingworth; uncles, Shelby Bowlin and David Veler.
She is Survived by her children, Jace Christopher McCarty and Braylee Elizabeth Carroll; mother, Mary Goins; father, Steven McCarty; brothers, Noah McCarty, Caleb McCarty, Samuel McCarty, and Seth McCarty; step mother, Aimie McCarty; sister, April Reisinger and Andrea McCarty; grandparetns, Herschel McCarty and Magdline Ivey; several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, June 19 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services followed by the Brother Paul Sweat officiating.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
June 20, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019