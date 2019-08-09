Alisha Rebecca (McCarty) Green

Alisha Rebecca (McCarty) Green, age 33, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, June 14.
She attended church at The Harbor.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Amber Elizabeth McCarty; grandparents, Carol McCarty, Lewis Ivey, Mable Collingworth; uncles, Shelby Bowlin and David Veler.
She is Survived by her children, Jace Christopher McCarty and Braylee Elizabeth Carroll; mother, Mary Goins; father, Steven McCarty; brothers, Noah McCarty, Caleb McCarty, Samuel McCarty, and Seth McCarty; step mother, Aimie McCarty; sister, April Reisinger and Andrea McCarty; grandparetns, Herschel McCarty and Magdline Ivey; several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Wednesday, June 19 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services followed by the Brother Paul Sweat officiating.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
June 20, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019
