Allen "Sack" Perkins age 58 of Newcomb, passed away March 11, at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born September 04, 1960 in Cincinnati. Allen was preceded in death by his father, Fred L. Perkins; mother, Effie Douglas Perkins; brother, Oscar Perkins.
Allen is survived by his wife, Eva Lay Perkins; daughters, Stacey Faulkner and husband Brad,
Tracy Martin and Brian; grandchildren, Aiden, Brody, Lily, Lindsay, Ford and Colt; brother,
Jeff Perkins and wife Sandy; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family will received friends March 15, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral following in the funeral home with the Rev. Junior Dople and the Rev. Larry Kitts officiating.
Interment was March 16, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community)
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. "Your Family Funeral Home"
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019