Alma Ruth Stevens, 72, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Dec. 16 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Sarah (Morgan) Riggs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jimmy Stevens; children, Tammy Harmon, Jimmy Stevens, Jr.; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Memorial Services will be conducted at a later date.
Arnett and Steele Valley Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 20, 2019