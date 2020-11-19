Alta Ayers, age 95, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in LaFollette, on Dec. 22, 1924, to the late Octavia G. (Allen) and Orlando G. Myers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert M. Ayers; an infant son, Danny Ray Ayers; a great-grandson, Elijah Mims; two brothers, Carlock Myers and Bruce Myers; and four sisters, Ruby Parrott, Vera Sherrill, Gladys Craig and Marie Thomas.
Alta is survived by her three daughters, Ann (James) Heaney, Alice (Ralph) Fields and Debbie (Galen) Neace; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel (Josephine) Myers and Wade Myers; two sisters, Wilma Turner and Frankie (Donald) Langton; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, Ohio.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Fincastle Methodist Church Cemetery, LaFollette. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Dalton Funeral Home of Ohio was in charge of arrangements.
