Alva Gene Queener, age 86 of Jacksboro, passed away Monday, June 24.
He was a member of Covenant Life Church, Campbell County Masonic Lodge, a U.S. Army Korean area veteran and retired from Chrysler Motor Co. in Trenton, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Leonard and Thelma Hembree Queener.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Skeen Queener; daughter, Lynette and husband, Mark Marlow; son, Steve and wife, Ginger Queener; grandchildren, Savannah and husband, Lane Welch, Steven and wife, Teri Queener; great-grandchildren, Myla and Madison Queener, Ella and Olivia Welch, Alexa Bailey; sister, Joyce Helen (Tootsie) and husband, Ray Gaylor.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, with Masonic services at 1:45 p.m. and funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Cross Smith Chapel. The Rev. Tony McAfee and the Rev. Hobart McCreary will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Campbell Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
