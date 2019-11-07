Alvin Douglas (Al) North, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was a Christian and attended Coolidge First Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba cross North; parents, Lee and Etta Rose North.
He is survived by his sons, Darrell North, Harold North, Mark North, Rodney North.
A Private Funeral Service will be held with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery with
The Rev. Chuck Kohlmeyer officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 7, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 8, 2019