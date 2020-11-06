Alvin Edward Lawson, age 80, of Jellico, died on Friday, Oct. 30, at his home.

He was born July 12, 1940 in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Alvin is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Davis Huddleston; parents, Jarvie David and Nola Lawson.

He is survived by his daughter, Carol Huddleston; stepchildren, Ronnie Huddleston, Randy Huddleston, Angie Siler; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 2, in the Davis-Huddleston Cemetery, with the Rev. Leonard Siler officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store