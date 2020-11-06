1/
Alvin "Sonny" Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Edward Lawson, age 80, of Jellico, died on Friday, Oct. 30, at his home.
He was born July 12, 1940 in Whitley County, Kentucky.
Alvin is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Davis Huddleston; parents, Jarvie David and Nola Lawson.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Huddleston; stepchildren, Ronnie Huddleston, Randy Huddleston, Angie Siler; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 2, in the Davis-Huddleston Cemetery, with the Rev. Leonard Siler officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved