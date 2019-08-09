Alzada Kemplen Terry, Age 100 of Frakes, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 17, at her home.
She was born April 23, 1919 in Rock Creek.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Sylvester Terry; son, Scotty Terry; parents, Frank and Dora Sexton Kemplen; brothers, George, Jim, Floyd and John L. Kemplen; sisters, Gertha King, Marie Leach, Onalee Powers, Bertha Tolliver, Bessie Kemplen.
She is survived by her son, Donny Terry and late wife, Vickie; daughters, Rosalee Partin and late husband, Romey and Trilba Hopkins and late husband, Charles; grandchildren, Charles Hopkins Jr., Rick Hopkins, Tara Terry, Donny J. Terry Jr., Brian Partin, Anita Kadish; great-grandchildren, Chrissy Hopkins Jr., Cindy Westfall, Chelsea Hopkins, Tia High, Jessica Hogan, Scott Hopkins, Sabrina Korlowicz, Brad Partin, Clay Partin, Lauren Trueblood, Paige Kadish; thirteen Great Great grandchildren;
A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The received friends Monday, May 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed with the Rev. Ronnie Reese officiating.
Burial was Tuesday, May 21, in the Kemplen Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 23, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019