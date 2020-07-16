Amanda Susan (McKinney) Penny, age 42, of LaFollette, died on Friday,

July 10.

She is survived by her husband, Lawnie Penny, Jr.; son, Blake Penny; daughter, Brooke

Penny; parents, George and Linda Sue McKinney, all of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 16 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service at noon with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family will go in procession to Woodlawn

cemetery for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store