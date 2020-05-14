Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Dyke. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary



Andrew was currently an 8th grader at LaFollette Middle School where he was a member of the golf team.

Andrew loved being in the outdoors, especially playing golf, and beekeeping with his grandfather.

Like many teenagers, he loved to play Xbox, with his favorite game being "War Thunder."

Andrew always had a smile and could make anyone laugh, and loved to be with his family and friends.

Andrew's ultimate goal in life was to enlist in the United States Military, and he planned to join the JROTC Program at CCHS in the fall.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Milas and Vina Wells; great-great grandmother, Effie Ward; uncles, Kenneth Wells and Robert Wells; aunt, Barbara Bingham; cousin, Keith Hoskins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

He is survived by his mother, Heather Dyke and Eddie Raines; brother and sister, Aiden Dyke and Addilynn Toler; grandmother, Kathy Dyke; grandfather, Martin Trowbridge; great-grandmother, Ruby Milstead; special aunts and uncles, Jamis and Connie McCall, Teri and Steven Queener, Tom Wells, Christian and Brandon Trowbridge, Allen and Mary Sherwood, and Tony and Tammy Holman; cousins, Madison and Myla Queener; several other distant cousins, LMS classmates, and friends; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Andrew's family would like to give a very special "Thank You" to the teachers, principals, guidance counselors, and staff of both LaFollette Middle School and LaFollette Elementary School, and to LaFollette Medical Center and LaFollette Fire Department for their special care and concern during this difficult time.

Family and friends met at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for a graveside service.

Because of the love shown from so many, a Student Assistance Fund has been set up through LaFollette Middle School, 1309 East Central Ave., LaFollette, TN 37766.

In lieu of flowers, his family invites you to "Pay it Forward" in Andrew's Memory. Online condolences for Andrew may be made at

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

