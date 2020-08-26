Andy Mitchell (Old Man) Bailey, age 78, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20.
He was of the Baptist faith and a retired coal miner and farmer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Shepherd Bailey; parents, Conley and Hallie Butler Bailey; children, Ricky Bailey and Barbara Vandergriff; brothers, Bobby Gene, Lee, Dan Bailey and sister, Betty Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bailey; daughters, Debbie and Scott Sharp, Missi and David Hatfield, Brenda and Lucas Marlow; son, Mikey and Angela Bailey; son-in-law, Buck Vandergriff; grandchildren, Ricky Bailey Jr., Mandy Sharp, Mitchell and Chris Sharp, Alicia Wright, Ashley Criswell, Brittany Smith, Brandon Richardson, Hallie Bailey, Dalton Paul, Danny, Hayden Bailey, Amber Monark, Ashley Marlow, Pazian McCullah, Madison, Bubba Marks, J.R. and Bobbie Gene Lee; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Brantley, Martha and Boyd Stagnolia; sisters-in-law, Margie Malicoat, Shirley Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Bill Braden and the Rev. Troy Wilson officiating.
Family and friends will meet 1 p.m. Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 2 p.m. interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.