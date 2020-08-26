1/1
Andy Mitchell "Old Man" Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andy Mitchell (Old Man) Bailey, age 78, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20.
He was of the Baptist faith and a retired coal miner and farmer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Shepherd Bailey; parents, Conley and Hallie Butler Bailey; children, Ricky Bailey and Barbara Vandergriff; brothers, Bobby Gene, Lee, Dan Bailey and sister, Betty Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bailey; daughters, Debbie and Scott Sharp, Missi and David Hatfield, Brenda and Lucas Marlow; son, Mikey and Angela Bailey; son-in-law, Buck Vandergriff; grandchildren, Ricky Bailey Jr., Mandy Sharp, Mitchell and Chris Sharp, Alicia Wright, Ashley Criswell, Brittany Smith, Brandon Richardson, Hallie Bailey, Dalton Paul, Danny, Hayden Bailey, Amber Monark, Ashley Marlow, Pazian McCullah, Madison, Bubba Marks, J.R. and Bobbie Gene Lee; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Margie Brantley, Martha and Boyd Stagnolia; sisters-in-law, Margie Malicoat, Shirley Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Bill Braden and the Rev. Troy Wilson officiating.
Family and friends will meet 1 p.m. Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 2 p.m. interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Interment
02:00 PM
Powell Valley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved