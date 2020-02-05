Anita Sebby Goins, age 58, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Feb. 1. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Keith Goins; daughters, Monica Goins; parents, Ruth Sebby of LaFollette and John Sebby of Maynardville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Monday, Feb. 3 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to followed with the Rev. Randy Hurst, the Rev. Nick Goins, the Rev. Howard Goins and the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating.
Family and friends met Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
February 6, 2020
