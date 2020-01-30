Ann Rebecca Griffith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Rebecca Griffith.
Service Information
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7452
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ann Rebecca Griffith, age 80, of Speedwell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22. She was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors; working in her flowers and mowing the lawn. Ann also loved her cats, Prince and Princess.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Eugene Griffith, Sr.; parents, William Red and Mable (Shamblin) Gillespie; brothers, Jim Gillespie, Dick Gillespie, and Dan Gillespie; sister, Dorie Dent; half-sister, Mildred Angles; special niece, Lenora Bellini.
She is survived by her son, Herbert Griffith, Jr. of Speedwell; daughter, Kathy Shaw and fiancé Chris Phillips of LaFollette; sister, Rose Gillespie of Cedar Bluff, Virginia; grandchildren, Joshua Shaw and wife Lauren, Blake Phillips and wife Isabella; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Ali; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
There are no services planned at this time.
Ann's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.