Ann Rebecca Griffith, age 80, of Speedwell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22. She was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors; working in her flowers and mowing the lawn. Ann also loved her cats, Prince and Princess.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Eugene Griffith, Sr.; parents, William Red and Mable (Shamblin) Gillespie; brothers, Jim Gillespie, Dick Gillespie, and Dan Gillespie; sister, Dorie Dent; half-sister, Mildred Angles; special niece, Lenora Bellini.
She is survived by her son, Herbert Griffith, Jr. of Speedwell; daughter, Kathy Shaw and fiancé Chris Phillips of LaFollette; sister, Rose Gillespie of Cedar Bluff, Virginia; grandchildren, Joshua Shaw and wife Lauren, Blake Phillips and wife Isabella; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Ali; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
There are no services planned at this time.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020