Anna Lee Hughes Adkins, age 91, of Jacksboro, died on Sunday, August 2.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, E.L. Adkins; parents, James and Melissa Wells Hughes.

She is survived by her children, Donna Prater, Vicki Woodard, Jim Adkins, Jane Jones and Greg Adkins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Jacksboro Cemetery for Graveside Services and Interment with the Rev. Ronnie Arnold, the Bro. Mike Nichols and the Bro. Mike Smithers officiating.

Due to Covid-19 the family request to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 6, 2020



