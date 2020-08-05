1/
Anna Lee (Hughes) Adkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Lee Hughes Adkins, age 91, of Jacksboro, died on Sunday, August 2.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, E.L. Adkins; parents, James and Melissa Wells Hughes.
She is survived by her children, Donna Prater, Vicki Woodard, Jim Adkins, Jane Jones and Greg Adkins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Jacksboro Cemetery for Graveside Services and Interment with the Rev. Ronnie Arnold, the Bro. Mike Nichols and the Bro. Mike Smithers officiating.
Due to Covid-19 the family request to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved