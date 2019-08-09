Anna Lou Branam, age 72, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, May 8. She was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by his parents, James and Oneda Wilson Campbell.
She is survived by his daughter, Tammy Day; son, Mark Branam.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home chapel with services to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. James Adkins and the Bro. Monroe Johnson officiating. Interment at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bakers Forge Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
