Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Mae (Henegar) Lane. View Sign Service Information Holley-Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd Clinton , TN 37716 (865)-457-2323 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Holley-Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd Clinton , TN 37716 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Mae Henegar Lane, of Marlow passed away at her home on April 22. She was born Dec. 6, 1922, in Campbell County, the fifth of eleven children born to Wheeler and Maggie Bowman Henegar. On Dec. 19, 1943, she married Earl Lillard Lane, who predeceased her on Nov. 26, 1998. She was also predeceased by all ten of her siblings.

She is survived by her son, the Rev. Kelly (Alice) Lane of Mt. Crawford, Virginia; grandsons, Robert (Anne) of Bridgewater, Virginia, and Mark (Chandra) and their sons Nathaniel and Matthew of Staunton, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Ruth Henegar of LaFollette, Faye Fredrick of Royse City, Texas; special niece, Angelisa (Garry) Pyle of Andersonville; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews to mourn her passing.

Anna was a devoted educator. Valedictorian of her high school, Mrs. Lane continued her education at Hiwassee College, receiving her teaching certificate. She later graduated from University of Tennessee with a degree in Education. She taught for 41 Years at Marlow Elementary School and was awarded Teacher of the Year for Anderson County in 1983.

Anna was active in the life of her church and community. A member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church, she served 40 years as Sunday School teacher, 38 years as church clerk, taught Vacation Bible School, sang in the church choir, and was active in the Womens' Missionary Union. Mrs. Lane was also active in Eastern Star, The Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Homette's Club, and the Senior Citizen's Council of Anderson County. She was also a 4-H Club and Girl Scout leader, and volunteer with Marlow Fire Dept.

Her greatest joy came from her family, especially her grandsons and great grandsons. She loved visiting with them, telling stories, playing games like Scrabble, and encouraging them in their school work.

The family would like to thank all of her faithful caregivers: Debbie Armes, Jeannie Gregory, Brenda Hatton, Beth Long, and Glenna Passmore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma [C/O Mrs. Kathleen Benedict, P.O. Box 355, Knoxville, TN 37901] or Poplar Creek Baptist Church, 490 Marlow Cir., Clinton, TN 37716.

Friends and family called at their convenience on Saturday, April 25, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Private graveside service at Anderson Memorial Garden.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 30, 2020

Anna Mae Henegar Lane, of Marlow passed away at her home on April 22. She was born Dec. 6, 1922, in Campbell County, the fifth of eleven children born to Wheeler and Maggie Bowman Henegar. On Dec. 19, 1943, she married Earl Lillard Lane, who predeceased her on Nov. 26, 1998. She was also predeceased by all ten of her siblings.She is survived by her son, the Rev. Kelly (Alice) Lane of Mt. Crawford, Virginia; grandsons, Robert (Anne) of Bridgewater, Virginia, and Mark (Chandra) and their sons Nathaniel and Matthew of Staunton, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Ruth Henegar of LaFollette, Faye Fredrick of Royse City, Texas; special niece, Angelisa (Garry) Pyle of Andersonville; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews to mourn her passing.Anna was a devoted educator. Valedictorian of her high school, Mrs. Lane continued her education at Hiwassee College, receiving her teaching certificate. She later graduated from University of Tennessee with a degree in Education. She taught for 41 Years at Marlow Elementary School and was awarded Teacher of the Year for Anderson County in 1983.Anna was active in the life of her church and community. A member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church, she served 40 years as Sunday School teacher, 38 years as church clerk, taught Vacation Bible School, sang in the church choir, and was active in the Womens' Missionary Union. Mrs. Lane was also active in Eastern Star, The Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Homette's Club, and the Senior Citizen's Council of Anderson County. She was also a 4-H Club and Girl Scout leader, and volunteer with Marlow Fire Dept.Her greatest joy came from her family, especially her grandsons and great grandsons. She loved visiting with them, telling stories, playing games like Scrabble, and encouraging them in their school work.The family would like to thank all of her faithful caregivers: Debbie Armes, Jeannie Gregory, Brenda Hatton, Beth Long, and Glenna Passmore.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma [C/O Mrs. Kathleen Benedict, P.O. Box 355, Knoxville, TN 37901] or Poplar Creek Baptist Church, 490 Marlow Cir., Clinton, TN 37716.Friends and family called at their convenience on Saturday, April 25, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Private graveside service at Anderson Memorial Garden.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressApril 30, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close