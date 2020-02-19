Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney

Anna Mae (Foust) Rigney, age 56, of Knoxville, formerly of Jellico, died on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the LaFollette Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1963 in LaFollette.
She is preceded in death by her father, Elzo Foust; daughters, Michelle Marlow and Wendy Perkins.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Foust; son, Jason Rigney; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home with her funeral service to follow. Interment followed at the Allred Cemetery.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 20, 2020
