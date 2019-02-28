Anna Ruth Clear, age 92, of LaFollette, passed away Monday, Feb. 25. She was a member of Coolidge First Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, and in her younger years, working in her garden.
She was preceded in death by husband, Earl Clear; sons, Alan Clear and Donald Clear; grandson, Donald Mack Clear; parents, John Jones and Mossie Leach Stanford; brothers, Robert, Mack, Oscar, Carl, Willie and Charles Stanford; and sisters, Maggie Longmire, Mamie Miller, Eula Lineberry and Nannie Stokes.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Pannell, and husband, Jack; granddaughter, Lea Ann Clear; grandson, Dalton Clear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. W. H. "Sonny" Longmire officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday before funeral services.
