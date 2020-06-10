Annabelle Simpson, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Monday, June 1, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

She is preceded in death by her son, Rick Wiles; parents, Vic and Ruth York Hall.

She is survived by her sons, John Fricke and Chad Fricke; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.

Interment will take place in York Cemetery in Annville, Kentucky.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 11, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store