Annabelle Simpson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annabelle Simpson, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Monday, June 1, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
She is preceded in death by her son, Rick Wiles; parents, Vic and Ruth York Hall.
She is survived by her sons, John Fricke and Chad Fricke; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Interment will take place in York Cemetery in Annville, Kentucky.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved