Annie "Lue" Brown
Annie "Lue" Brown, age 81, of Speedwell, died on Sunday, Aug. 16.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Viola Thomas Brown.
She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, then proceed to Beeler Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m., graveside service and interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
