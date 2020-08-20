Annie "Lue" Brown, age 81, of Speedwell, died on Sunday, Aug. 16.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Viola Thomas Brown.

She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, then proceed to Beeler Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m., graveside service and interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

