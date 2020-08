Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie "Lue" Brown, age 81, of Speedwell, died on Sunday, Aug. 16.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Viola Thomas Brown.

She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, then proceed to Beeler Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m., graveside service and interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

