Anthony L. Brooks, age 65, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, Feb. 24. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Faye Minton Brooks; sisters, Peggy and Cheryl; brothers, Stanley and Bobby Wayne.
He is survived by his brothers, Charles Brooks and wife Lois, James Brooks and wife Melinda; sister, Deanna Thornton; several nieces and nephews, and other friends and relatives to mourn his passing.
At his request no services are planned.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
February 27, 2020.
