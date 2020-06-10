April Rayn Garrow, age 30, of Speedwell, died on Friday, June 5.
She is preceded in death by her god-mother, Mona Ramirez.
She is survived by her husband, Kyle Garrow; daughters, Nevaeh Beacker and Audrey Delgado; sons, Roberto Delgado and Kyle Garrow, Jr.; mother, Annette Sanchez; father, Eddie Ramirez; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.