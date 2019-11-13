Archie Leon Perkins, Jr., age 56, of Cawood, Kentucky passed away Thursday, Nov. 7 at his home. He was born March 31, 1963 in Harlan, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nina Juanita Housley Perkins.
He is survived by his son, Joshua Perkins; father, Archie Leon Perkins, Sr.; sisters, Linda Daniels and husband James, Audrey Joplin; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
Graveside service was Sunday, Nov. 10 in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer) with the Rev. Harold "Pete" Norman officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
November 14, 2019
