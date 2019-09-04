Arletta Hickman, age 89, of LaFollette, went home to be with Lord on Friday, Aug. 30. Arletta enjoyed reading and attending Antioch Baptist Church in Clinton. She was of the Baptist Faith and accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at an early age, and rededicated her life back to Lord at age 81.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hickman; parents, John and Ethel (Smith) Mozingo; daughter, Brenda Faye Wilhoit; brother, Curt Mozingo; sisters, Blanche Polson and Lucille Robbin; granddaughter, Terri Hickman.
She is survived by sons, Robert Bruce Hickman of LaFollette, Michael Hickman and wife Vanessia of LaFollette, Danny Hickman of Knoxville, and Donnie Hickman of Caryville; daughters, Carolyn Wilkerson of Clinton and Vickie Morgan of LaFollette; brother, John Hogan Mozingo of Ringo, Ga; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family received friends from Wednesday, Sept. 4 in the Chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home, with funeral service followed with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to Sunrise Cemetery for a 10 AM internment.
