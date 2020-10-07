1/
Arlo "Bud" Bolton
1942 - 2020
Arlo "Bud" Bolton, age 78, of LaFollette, passed away Sept. 22, in Arizona, after several months of battling cancer.
He was born Jan. 16, 1942 to Bert and Leona Bolton from the Hickory and Stinking Creek area.
He is preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Rhonda Howell and grandson; parents, Bert and Leona Bolton; brothers, Nathaniel, Roscoe "Rusty" and Elzo Bolton; sisters, Illa Peace, Ruby Matthews, Hazel Prain; nephews, Stevie Glen Bolton, Bradwich Owens; nieces, Terry Lynn Peace Madison, Zona Lee Owens Baker.
He is survived by his sons, Randy Bolton, Jamie Bolton (Tonya) of Kentucky; stepsons, Billy Newton (June), Dale Newton (Emma) of Kentucky; daughters, Victoira Furman (Mike) of Arizona, Tammy Stephenson (Greg) of Kentucky; stepdaughter, Rejeanna (Frank) of Kentucky; special grandson, Gary Leach of Oak Ridge; 28 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lonzo (Sharon), Jack Bolton of Jacksboro; sister, Jean Ann Bochnovich (Pete) of Florida; and many nephews, nieces, family and friends to mourn his passing.
A private burial will be held at Halls Cemetery in Stinking Creek.
Mohava Memorial Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona was in charge of arrangements.
Courtesy of Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
LaFollette Press
October 8, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
