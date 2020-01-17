Arnie G. Ruan, age 73, of LaFollette, born July 4, 1946 died on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Tennova West Hospital. He was of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann; father, Jerry Ruan.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Ruan; daughter, Melaniie Ruan; mother of his children, Betty Ruan; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
A celebration of life was Friday, Jan. 10 at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
January 16, 2020
