Arnold Lee Boshears, age 69, of White Oak (Duff), died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at this home. He was born January 10, 1951 in Duff.
He is preceded in death by his father, George W. Boshears; mother, Lucy Lawson Boshears.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Leffel Boshears; sons, Marty Boshears and Zeb Boshears; daughters, Doris Janeway and Hannah Hurst; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 7 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral followed with the Rev. Russell Sharp, Jr. and the Rev. Dan Hatmaker officiating. The burial was Saturday, Feb. 8, in Lambdin Cemetery (Sled Creek)
Military Honors by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 13, 2020
