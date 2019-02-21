Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Ivey. View Sign

Arthur Ivey, of LaFollette, passed away on Feb. 18. He was born Aug. 23, 1942. He was a member of the Glade Springs Baptist Church. He loved to garden and grow flowers, and brag about his children and grandchildren. Arthur worked for many years as a heavy equipment mechanic, and he was the very best there was. He spent three years in the U. S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, David and Tracy (Sharp) Ivey; and his brother, Sterling Ivey.

He leaves behind to mourn his passing his four devoted children, Geff (Debbie) Ivey, Jennifer Allen (Marvin), Kerry (David) Rodriguez and Paul (Rebekah) Ivey; his grandchildren, Sunshine (Jeffrey) Matlock, Laurel Allen, Jordan Bolton, Jonathan Ivey, Luke Ivey, Leighton Ivey and Savannah Rodriguez; his great-grandchildren, Jackson Matlock and Novalee Matlock; the mother of his children, Brenda Kinslow; his loving companion, Alice Paul Ivey, and her two children, Travis Pyle and Tara-Beth Pyle; his brothers, Glen Ivey and Arnold Ivey; and his sister, Maggie Birdsall.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment will follow at Victory Cemetery with military honors given by the Campbell County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.



