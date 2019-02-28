Obituary

Arthur Leon Burton, age 79, of Jacksboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 19 at his home.

He was preceded in death by parents, John Riley (Jack Burton) and Chloe Edith (Rutherford) Burton; brothers, the Rev. Glenn Burton, Douglas Burton and John Burton; and sisters, Gladys Henderson, Ruby McGhee, Carlie May Miller and infant sister, Novaleen Burton.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geraldine (Lynch) Burton; son, Steve Burton; daughters, Gail Marriott, Kim Smith and Jennifer Rutherford; and brother, R.L. Burton.

Services were held on Friday, Feb. 22 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. George Asbury officiating. Family and friends met on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Mt. Paran Cemetery for the interment. Family received friends on Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.



Funeral Home Cross Smith Funeral Home

300 East Central Avenue

La Follette , TN 37766

423-562-7441

