Arthur Leon Burton, age 79, of Jacksboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 19 at his home.
He was preceded in death by parents, John Riley (Jack Burton) and Chloe Edith (Rutherford) Burton; brothers, the Rev. Glenn Burton, Douglas Burton and John Burton; and sisters, Gladys Henderson, Ruby McGhee, Carlie May Miller and infant sister, Novaleen Burton.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geraldine (Lynch) Burton; son, Steve Burton; daughters, Gail Marriott, Kim Smith and Jennifer Rutherford; and brother, R.L. Burton.
Services were held on Friday, Feb. 22 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. George Asbury officiating. Family and friends met on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Mt. Paran Cemetery for the interment. Family received friends on Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019