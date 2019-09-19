Arthur Obid Hill, age 90, of Speedwell, died on Saturday, Sept. 14.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Florence Carmack Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Suttles Hill; sons, Roger Hill, Eddie Hill, Wayne Hill and Mark Hill.
Family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jim Hurst officiating. Then proceeded to Flat Hollow cemetery for interment with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 20, 2019