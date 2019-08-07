Arvil Lee Kitts, age 90, of Gallatin, died on Friday, July 26. He was born May 10, 1929, in LaFollette, to the late Lloyd and Pernie Jordon Kitts.
He is survived by his devoted wife, of over 70 years Lois Wilson Kitts; son, Steven Kitts; daughter Debbie Kitts.
The family received friends Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Wednesday July 31, 2019, at the Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center with the Rev. Dr. Ted Hill officiating. Entombment will follow in the Sumner Memorial Gardens mausoleum with military honors.
Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Nashville was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 8, 2019
