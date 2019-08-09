Aubrey Marcum, age 68, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, June 12. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a Christian.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna Stanford Marcum.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Miller Marcum; son, Chris Marcum; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The Family received friends Monday, June 17, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral services followed. Interment followed at Bakers Forge Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
The Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
The LaFollette Press
June 20, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019