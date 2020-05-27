Audrey (Sampsel) Gibson

Obituary
Audrey Sampsel Gibson, age 86, of Caryville, passed away Sunday May 24. She was a member of Beech Fork Baptist Church and had recently attended High Street Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Arlie Gibson and William Webb; son, Rickey Gibson; parents, William Sampsel and Ethel Wilson Sampsel; two grandsons; nine brothers; three sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Sue Ford; sons, Edward, Dennie, Randall, David and Robbie Gibson; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Aline Perry and Patricia Ward; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. James Adkins officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Beech Fork Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
May 28, 2020
