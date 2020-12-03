1/1
Azlee Goins
Azlee Goins, age 92, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and was a former teacher's assistant at East LaFollette and Valley View elementary schools.
Azlee was a wonderful canner and cook and was known for her famous macaroni and tomatoes, and fried corn.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Jean Goins; parents, Elisha and Rhoda Smith Williams; sister, Elizabeth Barnes; brothers, Troy, Clarence, Verlin, Frank and Paul Robert Williams.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Walter D. Goins; children, Rhonda Longmire (Jesse), Dr. Rita Goins and special friend, Patrick Smith, Allen Goins (Chris), Jan Jones (Mark), David Goins (Mary Michelle) and Terri Alley (Jason); grandchildren, Brandon Longmire, Brooke Dorton, Eric Goins, April Rhyne, Shakira Goins, Hunter Bo Goins, and Bayli Alley; great-grandsons, Eli, Ethan and William Dorton; sister, Patsy Graves; brother, Elisha Williams, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Friends visited at their convenience on Friday, Nov. 27, at Walters Funeral Home.
Family and friends met Saturday at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Victory Cemetery for graveside services and interment with the Rev. David Goins officiating.
The family requests those in attendance, please wear a face covering and exercise social distancing. 
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757. 
Online condolences for Mrs. Goins may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 3, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
