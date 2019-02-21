Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Brandenburg. View Sign



She was preceded in death by husband, Dallas Hondon Brandenburg; daughters, Susan Brandenburg and Angela Day; parents, Elmer Welden and Gracie Lillie Mae Shoupe; sisters, Irene Welden, Mildred Murray, Joyce Kennedy and Bertha Guy; and brothers, Thurman Walter Welden, James Matthew Welden and Steven Arnold Welden.

She is survived by sons, Jeffery Lynn Brandenburg and Anthony Wayne Brandenburg; grandchildren, Courtney Maxwell, Dallas Brandenburg, Samantha Goins, Jonathon Brandenburg, Crista Day, Micheal Day, Patrick Wright, Benjamin Brandenburg, Olivia Brandenburg, Alex Brandenburg, and Callie and Lauren Finkenbine; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Aldy Taylor, Bobbie Sue Dobbs, Hannah Rebecca Green and Linda Lou Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held on Monday, Feb. 18 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Harry James and the Rev. George Wright officiating. Interment was held on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family received friends on Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.

Condolences may be made online at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.



300 East Central Avenue

La Follette , TN 37766

Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019

