Barbara Ann Brandenburg, age 72, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, Feb. 15.
|
She was preceded in death by husband, Dallas Hondon Brandenburg; daughters, Susan Brandenburg and Angela Day; parents, Elmer Welden and Gracie Lillie Mae Shoupe; sisters, Irene Welden, Mildred Murray, Joyce Kennedy and Bertha Guy; and brothers, Thurman Walter Welden, James Matthew Welden and Steven Arnold Welden.
She is survived by sons, Jeffery Lynn Brandenburg and Anthony Wayne Brandenburg; grandchildren, Courtney Maxwell, Dallas Brandenburg, Samantha Goins, Jonathon Brandenburg, Crista Day, Micheal Day, Patrick Wright, Benjamin Brandenburg, Olivia Brandenburg, Alex Brandenburg, and Callie and Lauren Finkenbine; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Aldy Taylor, Bobbie Sue Dobbs, Hannah Rebecca Green and Linda Lou Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held on Monday, Feb. 18 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Harry James and the Rev. George Wright officiating. Interment was held on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family received friends on Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019