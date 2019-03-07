Barbara (Bobbie) Heatherly Hogue, age 75 of Manchester, Tennessee, formerly of LaFollette died Feb. 27. She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Heatherly; husband, Don Hogue.
She is survived by her mother, Ollie (Claiborne) Heatherly; Sons, Timothy Fellers Jason Hogue.
The family held a visitation on March 3 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home in LaFollette. Interment was in Bakers Forge Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Bridges officiating. Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 7, 2019